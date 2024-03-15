Social media reacts to Juwan Howard being fired as Michigan men’s head basketball coach

After five seasons as the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball team, including a historically bad 2023-24 season, Juwan Howard has been fired.
Here are some of the best reactions from social media after the news was announced.
The end of an era in Ann Arbor
The Juwan Howard Era is over pic.twitter.com/yV6gsAlEEM— JD 〽️ (@MGoJDBlue) March 15, 2024
Swanky wanted to see a change
Michigan basketball under Juwan Howard began well but struggled the last few years and it was clear a change was needed.— Swanky Wolverine (@swankywolverine) March 15, 2024
Sometimes a fresh start is needed and definitely wish Juwan Howard the best in what comes next as us Michigan fans look forward to the next era in men's hoops
Clayton Sayfie with The Wolverine wishes Howard well at his next destination
Juwan Howard yelled at his son.— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 15, 2024
Nothing all that damning in here. Howard didn’t win on the court over the last two seasons, and the future didn’t look all that bright, leading to his firing.
Wishing him the best at his next stop. https://t.co/wwMlIgu9hy
Our old friend Chris Castellani weighs in on the news
Juwan Howard has left the building pic.twitter.com/Ouvu1aNGVI— Chris Castellani (@Castellani2014) March 15, 2024
A meteoric rise and a hard fall of a Michigan legend
Juwan Howard’s record by year at Michigan:— Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) March 15, 2024
• 2019-20: 19-12
• 2020-21: 23-5 (B1G Reg Season , Elite 8)
• 2021-22: 19-15 (Sweet 16)
• 2022-23: 18-16
• 2023-24: 8-24 (most L’s in program history)
A rapid rise. A rapid decline. pic.twitter.com/hiCEpkWse0
It’s wild how much can change in three years
Three years ago, Juwan Howard was the toast of Michigan coming off an Elite 8 run and Jim Harbaugh was on such thin ice he'd taken a 50 percent pay cut.— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) March 15, 2024
Sure enough, one wildly succeeded and one got fired.
Don’t forget the good times
I do still thank Juwan Howard for giving us this team— Josh 〽️ (@UMFanJosh) March 15, 2024
A bright spot in a tough era for Michigan basketball. pic.twitter.com/7oAIb4WFPD
Howard will always have that Big Ten championship to hang his hat on
Sad it didn't work out here. I know he didn't build this team but he still guided it through a turbulent chaotic time in world history.— ☨ Wolverine Devotee 30-24, 45-23, 42-27 〽️ (@UMichWD) March 15, 2024
2020-21 B1G Championship team gave me hope during a very dark time. Gave me something to look forward to every day.
Thank you @JuwanHoward pic.twitter.com/LXNm2jhdt5
A lot of former players are struggling as head coaches
Jerry Stackhouse and Juwan Howard both out.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 15, 2024
Penny Hardaway and Mike Woodson both struggling.
Chris Mullin and Patrick Ewing were awful.
When will these AD’s learn?
The spring game at the Big House is right around the corner
The important takeaway from Michigan firing Juwan Howard today is that it means that Michigan Football won the 2023-24 National Championship after finishing 15-0.— Bryan Mac (@Bry_Mac) March 15, 2024
Everyone’s favorite Michigan fan Don Thomas weighs in
I am very sad that Juwan Howard is leaving Michigan.— Don Thomas (@REALDonThomas) March 15, 2024
At the same time, it was the best move for both parties involved.
I’ll continue to support him and his family, and I am pulling for them to find an outstanding coach to succeed him.
Always and forever, #GoBlue.
A nice sentiment from a Michigan fan
This was one of the nicest/most touching things anyone has ever done for me. It's one of the reasons I was not very critical on here of Juwan like others were.— ☨ Wolverine Devotee 30-24, 45-23, 42-27 〽️ (@UMichWD) March 15, 2024
Took time out of his day during last year's season to send me this for my wedding.
I will always be a @JuwanHoward fan pic.twitter.com/KS5VY2kI3T
