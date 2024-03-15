 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Social media reacts to Juwan Howard being fired as Michigan men’s head basketball coach

A lot of Michigan fans are happy about the news.

By Kellen Voss
Nebraska v Michigan Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

After five seasons as the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball team, including a historically bad 2023-24 season, Juwan Howard has been fired.

Here are some of the best reactions from social media after the news was announced.

The end of an era in Ann Arbor

Swanky wanted to see a change

Clayton Sayfie with The Wolverine wishes Howard well at his next destination

Our old friend Chris Castellani weighs in on the news

A meteoric rise and a hard fall of a Michigan legend

It’s wild how much can change in three years

Don’t forget the good times

Howard will always have that Big Ten championship to hang his hat on

A lot of former players are struggling as head coaches

The spring game at the Big House is right around the corner

Everyone’s favorite Michigan fan Don Thomas weighs in

A nice sentiment from a Michigan fan

