Pro Blue Hoops: Duncan Robinson makes NBA history

Similar to last week, the two former Michigan basketball players who broke out this week were Duncan Robinson and Jordan Poole, with Robinson setting a new NBA record. On the other end of the spectrum, Caris LeVert and Tim Hardaway Jr. struggled a bit as they dealt with ever-evolving roles.

Here’s how each of the former Wolverines performed in NBA action this week.

Franz Wagner, F, Orlando Magic

20.1 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 3.9 APG in 60 games

Wagner stuffed the stat sheet this week just like he always does. He poured in 14 points on Wednesday against Brooklyn while also chipping in six assists, five rebounds, and three steals. Over the weekend, Orlando played a home-and-away series against Toronto. Wagner scored 19 and 22 points, respectively, while shooting more than 60 percent in each game.

While he is clearly second-fiddle to Paolo Banchero in the Magic offense, he’s a solid contributor in every facet of the game.

Tim Hardaway Jr., G, Dallas Mavericks

15.7 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 1.7 APG in 65 games

Hardaway had an incredibly up-and-down week for the Mavericks. On Wednesday against the Warriors, he played just 14 minutes and scored only five points on 2-of-7 shooting from the field. He bounced back in a hurry with a 23-point, nine-rebound performance in 31 minutes in Oklahoma City. However, he wasn’t able to keep the momentum going as he scored just one point in 15 minutes against the Nuggets on Sunday.

Duncan Robinson, F, Miami Heat

13.7 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 3.0 APG in 62 games

With Miami still dealing with significant injury problems, Robinson continued to start for the duration of the week. The Heat were rewarded for their faith in him. Robinson scored 11 points on Wednesday and 16 on Friday prior to exploding for a season-high 30 points on Sunday in Detroit.

During his 30-point outburst, Robinson hit a season-high seven three-pointers. Additionally, he became the fastest player to reach 1,000 three-pointers made in NBA history.

Duncan Robinson is the fastest to 1,000 3-pointers in NBA history at 343 games, passing Buddy Hield at 350 games. https://t.co/qRs7U6Qe6m pic.twitter.com/z5fN69njx2 — NBA History (@NBAHistory) March 17, 2024

Jordan Poole, G, Washington Wizards

16.7 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 3.9 APG in 66 games

Poole continued to shoot well this week, particularly from three. Despite the Wizards going 0-4 on the week, he played well, highlighted by a 31-point outburst on Sunday against the Celtics. This was Poole’s seventh 30+ point game this season and fourth in the last month alone. Despite all of his struggles in efficiency this season, he appears to have found his footing of late and will look to finish the season off strong.

Caris LeVert, G, Cleveland Cavaliers

13.8 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 5.1 APG in 55 games

Similar to Hardaway, LeVert had an up-and-down week. On Wednesday in New Orleans, he scored just two points in 30 minutes on 1-of-6 shooting from the field. It was one of his ugliest performances of the season. However, on Saturday in Houston, he bounced back with 21 points and seven assists in 32 minutes. It was the first time he’s crested the 20-point mark since Jan. 11. While his scoring may be down, he is averaging 7.7 assists per game in the month of March which is well above his norm.

Moritz Wagner, C, Orlando Magic

11.0 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 1.2 APG in 66 games

Wagner continued to come off the bench and appears to be staying there for good in Orlando’s new rotation. He had a rough outing against Brooklyn on Wednesday (two points, one assist in 11 minutes) but played better in two games against Toronto. On Sunday, he scored 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field along with four rebounds, an assist, and a block. He is the de facto scoring leader of Orlando’s bench unit, which is not a bad place to be.

Caleb Houstan, F, Orlando Magic

4.3 PPG, 1.5 RPG, 0.5 APG in 51 games

Houstan again was given exclusively garbage time minutes for two of Orlando’s three contests. On Sunday, he was given 15 minutes in his one true outing against Toronto. He shot 1-for-4 from three for a total of three points with no other meaningful stats.

Moussa Diabate, F, Los Angeles Clippers

2.6 PPG, 2.2 RPG, 0.4 APG in 11 games

Diabate did not appear in NBA action this week, as he remained in the G League.

Jett Howard, G, Orlando Magic

1.6 PPG, 0.4 RPG, 0.2 APG in 14 games

Howard made his 14th NBA appearance this week in a win over the Raptors on Sunday. He played three minutes and missed his only shot from the field.

Kobe Bufkin, G, Atlanta Hawks

3.7 PPG, 1.6 RPG, 1.7 APG in 9 games

Bufkin remained out this week with a sprained big toe.

Isaiah Livers, F, Washington Wizards

5.0 PPG, 2.1 RPG, 1.1 APG in 23 games

Livers is out for the season.