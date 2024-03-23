 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Social media reacts to Dusty May being hired as Michigan’s next men’s basketball coach

Fans and media members seem to love this hire.

By Kellen Voss
Florida Atlantic v Kansas State Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

Good news dropped Saturday night for Michigan fans in the form of a Woj bomb, with ESPN’s basketball news breaker reporting that Dusty May will be Michigan’s next men’s basketball coach.

Michigan fans and media members alike were pretty excited about the hire, taking to social media to post their thoughts. Here are some of the best reactions to May coming to Michigan.

Santa is excited

So is Swanky

Fox’s John Fanta shares some praise for Warde Manuel

Warde Manuel deserves a lot of credit for this

There’s a lot to like with this hire

May got his coaching start at Eastern Michigan

Our old friend Chris Castellani feels really good about this

What a run at FAU Dusty May had

May has a pretty impressive head coaching record

Changing the culture is a priority

People who covered May seem to like him

Got to love a good JT joke

