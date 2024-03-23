Social media reacts to Dusty May being hired as Michigan’s next men’s basketball coach

Good news dropped Saturday night for Michigan fans in the form of a Woj bomb, with ESPN’s basketball news breaker reporting that Dusty May will be Michigan’s next men’s basketball coach.

Michigan fans and media members alike were pretty excited about the hire, taking to social media to post their thoughts. Here are some of the best reactions to May coming to Michigan.

Santa is excited

I am thrilled to welcome Dusty May to the University of Michigan as our new head basketball coach — Santa Ono (@SantaJOno) March 24, 2024

So is Swanky

WELCOME COACH DUSTY MAY! GO BLUE! pic.twitter.com/OBo0aulT4a — Swanky Wolverine (@swankywolverine) March 24, 2024

Fox’s John Fanta shares some praise for Warde Manuel

This is a win for Warde Manuel and Michigan. Dusty May’s name was all over multiple searches, and here’s the fact: FAU had next to no hoops history with just one NCAAT appearance in 2002 before last season. 60-13 in last two years, a Final Four, two big dances. Remarkable rise. — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) March 24, 2024

Warde Manuel deserves a lot of credit for this

I give a ton of credit to Warde Manuel here. He went after Dusty May HARD and got his guy. — Josh Henschke (@JoshHenschke) March 24, 2024

There’s a lot to like with this hire

The pros of Dusty May to Michigan:

-I believe he was the Wolverines’ top target throughout

-was the “it” name this cycle, and was also linked to OSU and Louisville

-Midwest connections and experience doing more with less

-Michigan looked at several candidates, so he “won” the job — Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) March 24, 2024

May got his coaching start at Eastern Michigan

Dusty May returns to Washtenaw county. He started his coaching career as an assistant at Eastern Michigan in 2005. pic.twitter.com/IaWj631NbQ — Kory E. Woods (@KoryEWoods) March 24, 2024

Our old friend Chris Castellani feels really good about this

Dusty May is coming to Michigan! pic.twitter.com/Qk938wIuo6 — Chris Castellani (@Castellani2014) March 24, 2024

What a run at FAU Dusty May had

FAU before Dusty May (24 seasons): 5 seasons over .500



FAU with Dusty May (6 seasons): 6 seasons over .500 — Josh 〽️ (@UMFanJosh) March 24, 2024

May has a pretty impressive head coaching record

FAU in the 7 seasons before Dusty May: 74-143 with 7 losing seasons.



FAU in 6 seasons with Dusty May: 126-69 with 6 winning seasons, a Final Four, and the program's first 2 NCAA Tournament appearances since 2002.



No hire is a sure thing, but Michigan got a very qualified coach. — Derick Hutchinson (@Derick_Hutch) March 24, 2024

Changing the culture is a priority

One thing I’m excited about with Dusty May is there might actually be a positive culture around Michigan basketball — Wolverine Paw (@wolverinepaw) March 24, 2024

People who covered May seem to like him

On a personal note, Dusty May was one of the first coaches — he might’ve been the first — that made me feel welcomed in media.



Nothing was ever a dumb question. No interview was too minor. He always made time.



Congratulations to @CoachDustyMay and his family. They deserve it. https://t.co/FQMNQd2P7Y — Kevin Fielder (@RivalsFielder) March 24, 2024

