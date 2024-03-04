This week in Big Ten basketball: Michigan wraps up regular season at Crisler Center

The Michigan Wolverines went on the road twice this week, and neither game went well. They were completely blown out at Rutgers on Thursday in an 82-52 loss, and then went to Columbus and lost to rival Ohio State on Sunday, 84-61.

The loss to the Buckeyes was their seventh in a row and dropped their record to 8-22 overall and 3-15 in the Big Ten. They will finish in last place in the Big Ten and are wrapping up one of the worst regular seasons in the history of the program.

The regular season will mercifully come to an end this Sunday when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers before playing in the Big Ten Tournament next week.

Rest of the Big Ten

The last week of the Big Ten regular season starts Tuesday with a possible Big Ten Championship preview, as Purdue heads to Illinois. The Boilermakers will clinch the regular season title with a win, while the Fighting Illini will stay alive with an upset.

There are two games on the schedule for, as Northwestern heads to Michigan State and Indiana travels to Minnesota. The Wildcats will be looking to strengthen their NCAA Tournament resume, while the other three teams are trying to desperately play their way onto the bubble.

Thursday has just one game, as Rutgers looks to continue its late season surge when it takes on Wisconsin in Madison. The two teams are going in opposite directions, and the Scarlet Knights are looking to make a real push for a tournament spot.

Saturday also has just one game on the schedule, as Minnesota heads to Evanston to take on Northwestern. The Golden Gophers will be looking to pick up a huge road win and boost their resume just in time for March Madness.

The last day of the regular season is a busy one. Wisconsin will head to Purdue seeking a huge road win. Ohio State and Rutgers will face off in a matchup for conference tournament seeding purposes, while Michigan State heads to Indiana and Illinois travels to play at Iowa. In the last game of the day, Maryland heads to Happy Valley to take on Penn State.