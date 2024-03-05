Pro Blue Hoops: Jordan Poole sets a season-high in points off the bench

Several former Wolverines set new career-highs this week in NBA action as Jordan Poole exploded and Caris LeVert dished out assists left and right. Even Kobe Bufkin finally got in on the action. Sadly, another Michigan great was shut down for the season with his new squad.

Here’s how each of the former Wolverines performed in NBA action this week:

Franz Wagner, F, Orlando Magic

20.5 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 4.1 APG in 53 games

Wagner’s Magic went 3-0 this week against lackluster opposition. Franz struggled shooting from distance by going a combined 0-for-7 from three, though he was significantly more efficient in the paint. Wagner contributed 21 points, five rebounds and five assists against Brooklyn. He then chipped in 14 points, six assists, three rebounds, two blocks, and two steals against Utah on Thursday. Sunday was his roughest performance of the week with just 13 points and eight rebounds. He continues to stuff the stat sheet even when his jumper isn’t falling.

Tim Hardaway Jr., G, Dallas Mavericks

16.4 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 1.7 APG in 58 games

Hardaway’s slump continued this week, unfortunately. While he did put up a good performance in Toronto on Wednesday (16 points in 25 minutes), the other three contests left a lot to be desired as his minutes continue to get slashed. Through two games in March, he’s shooting just 28.6 percent from the field and 20 percent from three. Hardaway Jr.’s best asset has always been his spacing and shooting. Hopefully, he can turn it around quickly.

Duncan Robinson, F, Miami Heat

13.3 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 3.0 APG in 55 games

Robinson has started in six of Miami’s last seven contests somewhat surprisingly. The results have been okay. In three games this week, Robinson scored 12 or more points in each while also playing 34+ minutes in each. He also notched a season-high three steals on Thursday night in Denver. While certainly a role player for the Heat, he has continued to experience a bit of a bounce-back year after an underwhelming 2022-2023.

Jordan Poole, G, Washington Wizards

16.3 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 3.7 APG in 58 games

While Poole’s Wizards continue to lose game after game, he appears to have found something. After a 12-point performance on Tuesday against his old team, the Golden State Warriors, Poole exploded for a season-high 34 points on Thursday against the Lakers. He shot 13-for-26 from the field including five triples along with seven assists, three rebounds, a block, and a steal.

Poole’s offense has been just about as volatile as it gets, but he’s proved that he can still explode sporadically. It will be interesting to monitor if he continues to come off the bench or is promoted to a starting role soon.

Caris LeVert, G, Cleveland Cavaliers

14.1 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 4.7 APG in 48 games

LeVert sadly missed two games this week with an elbow injury, though he did play two games before the injury occurred. On Tuesday against Dallas, he scored 11 points on 10 shot equivalents along with six assists and four rebounds. On Wednesday in a double-overtime loss in Chicago, he scored 14 points but dished out a career-high 15 assists! His previous career-high had been 13 back in 2020. In 39 minutes on the floor, LeVert was all over the stat sheet with seven rebounds, two blocks, and two steals. Hopefully, the elbow injury doesn’t keep him out for an extended period of time.

Moritz Wagner, C, Orlando Magic

11.3 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 1.2 APG in 59 games

The elder Wagner has carved out a nice role for himself off the Orlando bench. This week he tallied his third double-double of the season with a 14-point, 10 rebound performance against the Jazz on Thursday. A game prior he poured in 16 points on just seven shots from the field against the Nets. Sunday’s showing against Detroit was a bit disappointing with just six points in 14 minutes, but it was still a good week.

Isaiah Livers, F, Washington Wizards

5.0 PPG, 2.1 RPG, 1.1 APG in 23 games

Unfortunately, Livers has been ruled out for the rest of the season. In what can only be described as a disappointing season for the young forward, Livers will hit free agency and look to find a new home.

Moussa Diabate, F, Los Angeles Clippers

2.6 PPG, 2.2 RPG, 0.4 APG in 11 games

Diabate was called up to the big leagues for a rare appearance on Friday night against Poole’s Wizards. In seven minutes, he made his only field goal attempt for two points. He also chipped in four rebounds, a block, and a steal.

Caleb Houstan, F, Orlando Magic

4.9 PPG, 1.7 RPG, 0.6 APG in 44 games

Houstan’s minutes and usage continued to vary widely this week. On Tuesday night against Brooklyn, he was given 31 non-garbage time minutes. He hit three of his four three-point attempts for nine points along with six rebounds, two steals, and an assist. However, on Thursday he saw just 14 minutes, and on Sunday he played just three garbage time minutes.

Jett Howard, G, Orlando Magic

1.8 PPG, 0.4 RPG, 0.2 APG in 13 games

Howard did not appear in NBA action this week.

Kobe Bufkin, G, Atlanta Hawks

3.7 PPG, 1.6 RPG, 1.7 APG in 9 games

Atlanta’s backcourt has been depleted by injuries lately. This opened up playing time for Bufkin to shine. He had never played more than 10 minutes in an NBA game prior to last Sunday but has now done just that in four consecutive games.

On Tuesday, he scored seven points in 21 minutes against the Jazz. He dished out five assists along with two rebounds and two steals. In a blowout loss on Thursday, he scored a career-high 12 points in 19 minutes. Lastly, on Saturday he was given another 14 minutes but scored just three points. Many of these are new career highs as he’s played less than 10 games professionally.