Breaking down how Dusty May could build out Michigan’s roster for 2024-25 season

A new era of Michigan men’s basketball has begun, with Dusty May being introduced as the program’s next head coach last week.

May still needs to officially hire his staff, but reportedly he’ll be joined by former Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton and Georgia’s Akeem Miskdeen. May also needs to fill out Michigan’s roster, which currently only has two players who have said they will be playing in Ann Arbor next season.

DI men’s college basketball teams are allotted 13 scholarships, which means as of April 5, with the players we know are coming to Michigan, May has 11 scholarships to fill for 2024-25.

There’s still a lot of uncertainty surrounding how May could build out this roster, so a lot of this is subject to change. But for now, let’s break down how he could fill out this roster.

Players we know are coming to Michigan

Will Tschetter, a key bench contributor from last season, is the first player from last season’s roster to publicly say that he is returning to Michigan next season.

Out of the three 2024 commits under Juwan Howard, only one has re-affirmed his commitment now that May is at the helm: in-state guard Durral Brooks.

Still on the roster

There are two players still with eligibility that we have yet to publicly announce where they intend to play next season — guards Nimari Burnett and Jace Howard.

Burnett was a key starter last season who could heat up in a hurry despite inconsistent tendencies. Michigan could use his scoring back next season.

It would make sense for Howard to transfer given the coaching change, but he was at May's introductory press conference and is close to finishing his degree, so him staying at Michigan wouldn’t be shocking.

Michigan players currently in the portal

Several Michigan players entered the transfer portal following the conclusion of a disastrous season, but a few could still return to Michigan.

Sharpshooting senior forward Terrance Williams II is testing the NBA draft waters while also entering the portal, so we likely won’t hear a decision from him for a while. Williams isn’t the only starter from last season in the portal, as center Tarris Reed Jr. could be playing at a different school next season.

Two players who played sparingly last season are also in the portal, but could return; freshman guard George Washington III and sophomore forward Youssef Khayat.

Point guard Dug McDaniel, Michigan's leading scorer from last season, entered the portal and has committed to Kansas State.

Additions via the transfer portal

This is likely where the bulk of Michigan’s players next season will come from.

As you can see from our portal tracker, there is confirmed mutual interest with Wisconsin guard Connor Essegian, Yale center Danny Wolf, and Toledo guard Dante Maddox Jr. Michigan has also already reached out to a handful of portal players, and we will likely get more scholarship offers once May's staff is finalized.

We also can't forget the former FAU players, such as center Vlad Goldin and guard Johnell Davis, who have entered the portal and could be reunited with their former head coach.

Recruiting high school prospects

This is the trickiest category to project, as this late in the cycle, many of the top recruits have already committed and/or have signed letters of intent to certain schools.

But as people who follow the recruiting world know, recruits can always be swayed to change their minds, especially with NIL playing a factor. And as we covered earlier this week, Mike Boynton is a really good recruiter who could entice some top prospects to come to Ann Arbor.

May appears to be hard at work on the high school trail, with a video circulating of him already showing up to watch the top high school team in the country. There was a report this week from 24/7 High School Hoops that May was in Indiana to watch five-star Darius Acuff and former four-star Michigan commit Khani Rooths. We also can’t forget that May could go the international route when it comes to finding young talent.

There will likely be plenty of recruiting news, both with the transfer portal and high school recruiting, in the coming weeks. Maize n Brew will keep you updated, but until then, let us know in the comments what you want May to prioritize when building out this roster.